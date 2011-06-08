KSAT GM Joslyn to Retire

Jim Joslyn, KSAT San Antonio's vice president and general manager, will retire July 1st. He's been running the Post-Newsweek station for 20 years.

"The results speak for themselves," Alan Frank, Post-Newsweek's president and CEO, said in an internal memo. "It's a dominant station by every measure. This success is a reflection on Jim's leadership, his character and the great team that he has assembled."

The search for Joslyn's replacement is underway.

An ABC affiliate, KSAT is the revenue leader in DMA No. 37, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Joslyn's retirement was previously reported on TVNewsCheck.

"I take with me 20 years of treasured memories and I could not have asked for a better team," Joslyn said in the memo.