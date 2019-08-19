‘Krypton’ Canceled on Syfy

Krypton will not see a season three on Syfy. The show was billed as the untold Superman story. Cameron Cuffe played Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather, as a young man. The show, set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, was based on DC characters.

Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Aaron Pierre, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day and Colin Salmon are also in the cast.

Season two of Krypton aired on Syfy earlier this year.

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created the characters. David S. Goyer executive produced the show along with Cameron Welsh, who is showrunner.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Phantom Four Films produced Krypton.

Syfy will not proceed with the Krypton spinoff Lobo.

Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.