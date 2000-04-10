KRON-TV San Francisco will have a new general manager when Young Broadcasting takes over management. General manager Amy McCombs, who told staffers last week that Young had prepared a list of nonunion employees whose jobs will be lost in the transition, also announced that she would be leaving after the acquisition. She said that it had always been her intention to stay on only until the transition and that the names and number of staffers on the list, which was sent to the station's current owners, Chronicle Publishing, have not been disclosed. Young asked to reduce staffing prior to the sale's completion as part of the purchase agreement, and employees do not believe the current layoffs will be the end of job cuts.