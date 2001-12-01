KRON-TV, KNTV talks continue
NBC continued separate conversations last week with both Young Broadcasting
and Granite Broadcasting about the possible purchase of their San Francisco TV
stations, KRON-TV and KNTV, respectively.
As to timing, one source said a deal could happen as early as this week.
Price is still the big issue in both cases, but more so with KRON -- one
source involved says the KRON talks have cooled while the KNTV talks are 'more
serious now.'
The source says Young is still holding out for more than $750 million for the
station, while NBC has suggested a figure in the $600 million-range.
Young bought it last year for $823 million.
'We've told them their price needs to be more realistic,' a network source
said of Young's asking price.
The bid-ask gap wasn't clear in the Granite talks but the speculation on Wall
Street was that if NBC buys KNTV it will be for between $200 million and $225
million. - Steve McClellan
