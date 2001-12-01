KRON-TV, KNTV talks continue

NBC continued separate conversations last week with both Young Broadcasting

and Granite Broadcasting about the possible purchase of their San Francisco TV

stations, KRON-TV and KNTV, respectively.

As to timing, one source said a deal could happen as early as this week.

Price is still the big issue in both cases, but more so with KRON -- one

source involved says the KRON talks have cooled while the KNTV talks are 'more

serious now.'

The source says Young is still holding out for more than $750 million for the

station, while NBC has suggested a figure in the $600 million-range.

Young bought it last year for $823 million.

'We've told them their price needs to be more realistic,' a network source

said of Young's asking price.

The bid-ask gap wasn't clear in the Granite talks but the speculation on Wall

Street was that if NBC buys KNTV it will be for between $200 million and $225

million. - Steve McClellan