KRON-TV buys into syndie Pyramid

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution has made its first deal for the new syndicated version of Pyramid, selling the show to KRON-TV San Francisco.

The NBC owned and operated station has signed on for the series set to debut in fall 2002 and will likely air it in early fringe time periods. CTTD is expected to announce deals in a number of other markets, including San Diego and Phoenix in the next several days, sources say.

Donny Osmond will be hosting the new Pyramid, which joins a suddenly crowded game show field in fall 2002 - with Weakest Link and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? also launching in syndication at the same time.

- Joe Schlosser