KRON-TV Axes Two Newscasts

NBC affiliate-turned independent KRON-TV San Francisco has pulled the plug on its 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. newscasts. Out in the shuffle is long-time consumer reporter-anchor Emerald Yeh, who had anchored 11:30. The 4 p.m. anchors are expected to remain with the station.

It's unclear how many other news staffers will be affected, but spokesman Jeffrey Weinstock said some are being reassigned and that the station wanted to put more resources into its 9 p.m. news, which had its best November book to date with a 5.1 rating/8 share, up 16% in rating and 14% in share over the November 2002 book.