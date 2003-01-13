KRON tinkers into year two as indie

KRON-TV San Francisco started its second year as an independent this month

with a mild shakeup, dropping several staffers -- including morning anchor Mark

Mullen -- and cutting the production schedule of local program Bay Area

Backroads.

Like last year, KRON-TV got good Bay Area ratings for its Rose Parade

coverage, but this year, the anchors remembered to pronounce it "KRON" and not

"K-RON."

General manager Paul "Dino" Dinovitz said the changes last week were

made to redirect resources, but not out of financial difficulty.

He and Deb McDermott, executive vice president of KRON-TV owner Young Broadcasting Inc.,

lauded station staff for maintaining the strength of its news brand even without

network programming.

Once a contender and the market's top-rated station as an NBC affiliate, it

now ranks fifth, Dinovitz said.

But as an independent, with more inventory to sell and more dayparts to fill,

"we redefine what winning is," McDermott said. "What may be a victory today

wouldn't have been a victory when we were an NBC affiliate," she added,

citing numerous second- and third-place time-slot finishes without the help of

Friends, ER and Katie Couric.

A particular bright spot was the launch of Dr. Phil, which has proven

to be a strong performer in its prime-time spot and an effective

lead-in for KRON's prime-time news, Dinovitz said.