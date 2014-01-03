KRON GM Greif Resigns For Health Reasons

Brian Greif, VP and general manager at KRON San Francisco, has resigned due to serious health complications. He’s been recuperating following back surgery. .

KRON recently became part of Media General in the group's merger with Young Broadcasting. A Media General spokesperson said the group is searching for a new GM.

A MyNetworkTV affiliate, KRON cranks out some 55 hours of local news a week.

Greif's resignation was previously reported in TVNewsCheck.

In 2003, Greif, former news director at WSVN Miami and WHO Des Moines, was named VP of news for the Young group. He's also been a senior VP at Frank N. Magid Associates.