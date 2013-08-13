KRON Adds Antenna TV

KRON San Francisco debuts digi-net Antenna TV on channel 4.3 and on Comcast August 19. The Young Broadcasting station is a MyNetworkTV affiliate; it's the 77th Antenna TV affiliate, reaching 66% of U.S. households, according to parent Tribune Broadcasting.

"We're excited to provide our loyal viewership the opportunity to enjoy the classic programming and movies offered on Antenna TV," said Brian Greif KRON VP/general manager. "By doing so, KRON continues its commitment of serving its Bay Area audience with a wealth of informative and entertaining television content."

This fall, Antenna adds I Dream of Jeannie and Bewitched to its lineup of TV classics.

"KRON is one of Antenna TV's largest affiliates and the station has a very strong reputation in San Francisco. We look forward to working with KRON and expanding our partnership with Young Broadcasting," said Larry Wert, president, Tribune Broadcasting.

In June, Young and Media General announced a planned merger.