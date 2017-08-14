KRIV Houston Adds Non-Traditional News at 10 P.M.

Fox-owned KRIV Houston will be adding a non-traditional 10 p.m. newscast starting Aug. 21, filling out a one-hour expansion in local programming.

The half-hour newscast, The News Edge at 10 p.m., will air Monday through Friday, following the station’s 9 p.m. newscast. Fox describes the newscast as having a “fast-paced” format, allowing viewers interactive opportunities through social media.

It will be followed by The Isiah Factor: Uncensored, the half-hour show with reporter Isiah Carey. That show, and its “edgy conversation,” started running nightly in May after its original run as a Friday night talker.