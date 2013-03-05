Kristina Lockwood Named President and GM at KHON
LIN Media has named Kristina Lockwood president and general
manager of KHON Honolulu, a Fox affiliate. She
replaces Joe McNamara, who resigned last week.
Lockwood will report to Scott Blumenthal, executive VP of
television at LIN Media. She previously worked with the station in 2004 as
a national sales manager.
"We are excited to have Kristina back at KHON-TV. She is an
outstanding broadcast executive with strong roots in Honolulu," said
Blumenthal. "Her unique blend of sales experience in both television and
digital media, leadership skills and strong relationships make her an ideal
candidate for this position and for advancing our key initiative."
Lockwood joins KHON from Cox Media's California division,
where she most recently served as director of sales, statewide. She also spent
over a decade in various sales management positions at Honolulu stations
including KITV, the ABC affiliate, and KGMB, the CBS affiliate.
