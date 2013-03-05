Kristina Lockwood Named President and GM at KHON

LIN Media has named Kristina Lockwood president and general

manager of KHON Honolulu, a Fox affiliate. She

replaces Joe McNamara, who resigned last week.

Lockwood will report to Scott Blumenthal, executive VP of

television at LIN Media. She previously worked with the station in 2004 as

a national sales manager.

"We are excited to have Kristina back at KHON-TV. She is an

outstanding broadcast executive with strong roots in Honolulu," said

Blumenthal. "Her unique blend of sales experience in both television and

digital media, leadership skills and strong relationships make her an ideal

candidate for this position and for advancing our key initiative."

Lockwood joins KHON from Cox Media's California division,

where she most recently served as director of sales, statewide. She also spent

over a decade in various sales management positions at Honolulu stations

including KITV, the ABC affiliate, and KGMB, the CBS affiliate.