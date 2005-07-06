Kreskin Shops Syndie Series

Veteran TV mentalist Kreskin is shopping a syndicated prime time show, and his representatives say he is currently in talks with several production companies to launch a series next summer.

Kreskin has signed with NY-based management company Worldwide Entertainment Group Inc., which will also oversee a new book he has penned and a one-man off-Broadway show he will do in February, in addition to his more than 200 live shows annually.

No details on whether the show would be for broadcast or cable, but it will likely be early evening or prime, feature celebrity guests and air live, a major stipulation of Kreskin’s, according to Worldwide Chairman/CEO Dave Lory. (That will have to mean no levitating of Janet Jackson apparel.)

Lory, whose background as a music manager and executive at Mercury Records and Artemis included clients like the Allman Brothers and Shania Twain, says guests on the new show will skew young in an effort to cultivate a new generation of fans.

Kreskin, known for dazzling crowds with mental predictions, has recently appeared on shows like MTV’s Beach Party and NBC's Late Night with Conan O’Brien, hoping to impress the younger crowds they attract.

The mind-reader rose to TV fame in the 1970s through his Amazing World of Kreskin, a weekly series produced for Canadian broadcast by CTV Network and internationally syndicated from 1971-1975.

He has also done regular spots on CNN and Fox News, in addition to more than 500 other TV appearances and ads for Aflac, Wendy’s, the New Jersey lottery and others.

Kreskin also just signed with The Agency Group. Cynthia Booth will manage his TV endeavors out of L.A. Agency Group President Steve Martin will manage the live shows out of New York.

Worldwide is run out of the office of ad agency J Walter Thompson.