KREN To Split With KOLO

Pappas’ CW affiliate KREN Reno announced its newsgathering arrangement with Gray’s ABC outlet KOLO Reno will end June 30. KREN G.M. Leo Ramos credited KOLO with helping launch KREN’s 10 p.m. news, but vowed to do it better with KOLO out of the picture.

“What viewers will see beginning July 1 will be an improved newscast,” he stated. “We are committed to building on our initial success in the February 2007 Nielsen ratings period, and we are determined to produce the best newscast.”

Pappas owns 27 stations. Earlier in the week, the broadcaster announced it was ending its affiliation agreements with Azteca America in all markets.