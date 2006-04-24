Kremer Suits Up for NBC
Andrea Kremer, a Los Angeles-based football correspondent for ESPN, has joined NBC as sideline reporter for its new Sunday Night Football.
Kremer has been reporting for ESPN studio shows SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown, and Monday Night Countdown.
Kremer will also report for Football Night in America, the pre-game studio show, as well occasional reports for Today.
