KRBK Selects Jampro Antennas

KRBK has acquired five Prostar UHF slot antennas from Jampro Antennas.

The station has deployed the antennas at various sites in its coverage area and configured them into a Single Frequency Network (SFN). That allows several transmitters to simultaneously send the same signal over the same frequency channel, which produces more efficient use of spectrum.

Owned by Koplar Communications, KRBK is the primary Fox and secondary MyNetworkTV television station for Springfield and the Ozark Plateau area of southwestern Missouri. Licensed to Osage Beach, it broadcasts a high definition digital signal on UHF channel 49 from a transmitter in Eldridge.

"Few stations in the United States have deployed a single frequency network in a multiple antenna design successfully," explained, Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro president in a statement. "Both Jampro and KRBK are very proud of that accomplishment."