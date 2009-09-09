Kraft Named ‘American Morning' Executive Producer

Jamie Kraft has been named executive producer of CNN's American Morning. He has been serving as acting executive producer since May and had previously served as the show's senior broadcast producer. He will oversee all aspects of the program's production and editorial direction.

"I am excited to be at the helm of CNN's morning program," Kraft said in a statement. "I am so proud of John Roberts, Kiran Chetry and this entire team and what we've accomplished this past year." Since Kraft joined the show in August 2008, its audience has grown 26%, according to the network.

Before joining American Morning, Kraft was a senior producer for Anderson Cooper 360. He came to CNN from CBS News where he had produced for 60 Minutes, the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and 48 Hours.

Kraft won a Gracie awards, two Emmys and a New York Press Club award while at CBS. At CNN he was part of the team that earned two Peabody awards for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the 2008 presidential campaign and a Murrow Award for its coverage of the Lebanon/Israeli conflict. Kraft also won two Emmy awards while at AC360.