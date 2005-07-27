KPTM Omaha Launches Text Alerts
KPTM Omaha, a Pappas Telecasting Fox affiliate, is rolling out a free text-based message service for viewers using TextCaster software.
Called “Fox 42 First Alert” the service will deliver news and program-oriented text messages to cell phones, including breaking news, weather forecasts, and Amber Alerts.
Randy Oswald, KPTM GM and VP/Midwest group manager of Pappas, says the alerts will be particularly handy during severe weather.
