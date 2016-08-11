KPRC Houston: Lifestyle Show Live From The Mall

KPRC, Graham Media’s NBC affiliate in Houston, is joining the ranks of TV stations producing original lifestyle shows – this one broadcasting from a Texas-size shopping mall.

Houston Life will air live at 1 p.m. weekdays, focusing on a range of topics including food, fashion, local events and pop culture, according to KPRC.

The show will emanate from The Galleria, a destination shopping center that is one of the biggest in the country. Shoppers and fans will be active participants in the broadcasts, the station said.

The show will have two co-hosts: Derrick Shore, a broadcast journalist who most recently hosted SoCal Connected on public television station KCET in Los Angeles; and Jennifer Broome, a meteorologist who comes to Houston from Tribune’s Denver stations, Fox affiliate KDVR and CW affiliate KWGN.

“We are thrilled to create a platform to highlight what makes the fourth largest city in America a great place to live, work, and play,” said KPRC VP and general manager Jerry Martin. “Our team is working hard on what promises to be an energetic, fun, and informative experience for our viewers.”