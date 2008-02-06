KPIX San Francisco Debuts HD News

KPIX San Francisco became the latest station to introduce HD local-news programming to viewers.

The CBS owned-and-operated station began broadcasting Eye on the Bay in HD in May, and it added 27-and-one-half hours of weekly news product this week.

KPIX’s HD newscasts are available over the air and via Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network.

The station took in $100.5 million in 2006, according to BIA Financial. In mid-January, Cox Broadcasting-owned rival KTVU added HD news on sister station KICU.

Earlier this week, NBC O&O WMAQ Chicago added HD news, as well.