KPHO Plans Digital Test Day

Meredith’s KPHO Phoenix will help viewers to find out if they’re ready for the digital transition by running a “Test Day” June 12.

The test “will simulate the Feb. 17 [2009] digital switch,” Meredith said in a statement. Viewers with compatible TVs will continue to see the station’s newscasts, while those with non-compatible sets will get information about how to convert.

“Educating valley viewers on the digital transition has been our top priority,” vice president and general manager Steven D. Hammel said. “The DTV Test Day is a great way to get viewers the information they need to prepare for the transition.”

The test can be seen during the morning news (4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.) and newscasts at noon, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.