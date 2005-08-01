KOVR Names New GSM
Matt Aaron, general sales manager for Viacom's KMAX (UPN) Sacramento, has been named general sales manager for its CBS affiliate, KOVR there.
Aaron will remain GSM of KMAX until a replacement can be found. Under Aaron, KMAX boosted its local sales revenue by 30% in the past 23 months.
Aaron is no stranger to Viacom, having once served as Southeast division manager for co-owned Paramount Domestic Television.
