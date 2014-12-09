Koutsky Named WJZY-WMYT VP/News Director

Karen Koutsky has been named VP and news director at Fox-owned WJZY/WMYT Charlotte. She starts Jan. 5 and reports to Karen Adams, VP and general manager.

Koutsky was VP and news director at Tribune’s WGHP in High Point, North Carolina, a former Fox-owned station where Adams used to be general manager.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Karen back to Fox Television Stations,” said Adams. “She’s a successful news manager in broadcast and digital media and the ideal person to lead our solid coverage of the Charlotte region.”

Koutsky succeeds Geoff Roth, former VP of local content at the stations who moved on to KRIV Houston as managing editor earlier this fall. She spent two years as assistant news director at WTHR Indianapolis. Previous positions were at WTVG Toledo, WAGA Atlanta and WXIA Atlanta.

“I’m honored to be back with the Fox O&O’s and working again with Karen,” said Koutsky. “We have created strong news teams together in the past and we are both passionate about creating a news product with integrity and high journalism standards. I’ve been a longtime fan of NASCAR, the Panthers and hanging out at Lake Norman, so to say I'm excited about living in this great city would be an understatement.”

In January 2013, Fox Television Stations agreed to acquire WJZY and WMYT from Capitol Broadcasting. WJZY became Fox affiliated in July of that year, with a new news department.