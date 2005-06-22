Kouns Gets Jewel's Crown
William Kouns, senior VP and chief operating officer of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Jewelry Television, has been named president.
He succeeds Bob Hall, who was recently named chairman and CEO of the channel, which reaches about 70 million homes via cable, satellite, and broadcast.
Hall's experience covers just about every facet of the home jewelry-shopping network, from jewelry buyer, to show host, to program director.
