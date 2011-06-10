Kosowski Tapped for KDVR-KWGN News Director

Ed Kosowski has been named vice president of news and digital content at KDVR-KWGN Denver.

KDVR is owned and operated by Local TV LLC. KWGN is owned by Tribune, but operated/managed by Local TV LLC.

The move was previously reported in Rick Gevers Newsletter. Tribune confirmed the announcement.

Kosowski has been an executive producer at CNBC since 2005 and has been a news director at WHDH Boston and KGO San Francisco.

He replaces Carolyn Kane in Denver.