Kosowski Named KCTV-KSMO News Director

Edward Kosowski has been named news director of Meredith's KCTV-KSMO Kansas City. Kosowski resigned from KDVR-KWGN Denver when his contract ended in early September. He starts in Kansas City Dec. 8.

"Ed is at the top of his game and we are thrilled to have him join the KCTV5/KSMO family," said Darrin McDonald, VP and general manager. "He is a talented leader and I'm confident that his vision and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to our stations, digital properties and our community."

Prior to his three years in Denver, Kosowski was executive producer for CNBC.com and news director at WHDH Boston and KGO San Francisco.

"This is a great opportunity to work with a talented staff and at a station with momentum and drive," Kosowski said. "Kansas City is an amazing town. I'm looking forward to living and working in such a dynamic community."

Kosowski's move to KCTV was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.