Korea's Airang TV to Debut in D.C.
Starting next month,
Korean news and entertainment network Airang TV will debut in the D.C. area on
Comcast (ch. 279) and Cox (ch. 478), as well as on a digital broadcast channel.
The channel is part of
MHz Networks 9's international programming lineup. MHz is a noncommercial
broadcaster delivering international programming in more than 20 languages.
According to an Airang
spokesperson, the channel is already available in approximately 10 million
homes in L.A., New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Jose and adds another
1,920,000 homes in the D.C. area.
