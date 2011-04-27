Korea's Airang TV to Debut in D.C.

Starting next month,

Korean news and entertainment network Airang TV will debut in the D.C. area on

Comcast (ch. 279) and Cox (ch. 478), as well as on a digital broadcast channel.

The channel is part of

MHz Networks 9's international programming lineup. MHz is a noncommercial

broadcaster delivering international programming in more than 20 languages.

According to an Airang

spokesperson, the channel is already available in approximately 10 million

homes in L.A., New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Jose and adds another

1,920,000 homes in the D.C. area.