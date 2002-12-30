Koppel's `survivor' gift

Is Nightline toast? Not yet, anyway.

Nightline anchor Ted Koppel, whose show's fate was in doubt this past

year during ABC's attempt to woo David Letterman, customarily gives a holiday

gift to the show's cast and crew.

One year it was an alarm clock, another a Hickory Farms feast. This year's

gift -- a bottle of wine -- had a custom label: "Nightline Survivor 2002 Private

Reserve," with a gift card addressed: "With thanks to another Nightline

Survivor."