Koppel's `survivor' gift
Is Nightline toast? Not yet, anyway.
Nightline anchor Ted Koppel, whose show's fate was in doubt this past
year during ABC's attempt to woo David Letterman, customarily gives a holiday
gift to the show's cast and crew.
One year it was an alarm clock, another a Hickory Farms feast. This year's
gift -- a bottle of wine -- had a custom label: "Nightline Survivor 2002 Private
Reserve," with a gift card addressed: "With thanks to another Nightline
Survivor."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.