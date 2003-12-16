Koppel Wins RTNDA Award

Nightline anchor and managing editor Ted Koppel is the RTNDA’s "Paul White Award" winner for 2004.

He will receive the award and, if past is prologue, serenade the audience with a song parody, April 19 in Las Vegas at the combined NAB/RTNDA show. Koppel is a 40-year veteran of ABC and a 23-year veteran of Nightline.

The award was established in 1956 in honor of CBS’s first news director. Past winners include Edward R. Murrow, Jane Pauley, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings and Tom Brokaw.