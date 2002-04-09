Koppel stays with ABC

Ted Koppel has extended his contract to remain anchor of Nightline through 2003 and waived the right to exit at

the end of 2002.

Thus while the long-term future of the show is still in question, it

will remain in place at ABC in its 11:30 p.m. time slot for the next 21 months.

Last month, the show's future was uncertain as ABC made an aggressive but

ultimately unsuccessful effort to lure David Letterman and his Late Show with David Letterman

away

from CBS.

In the process, an unnamed ABC executive was quoted in The New

York Times as saying that Koppel and Nightline had become 'irrelevant,' offending Koppel and

bringing sighs of disbelief from an industry that couldn't believe an

executive could be so incredibly stupid.

Letterman re-signed with CBS, leaving ABC in the embarrassing position of

having to mend fences with the 'irrelevant' Koppel.

Through it all, Koppel said all that he really wanted was a sign of renewed commitment from the

network and The Walt Disney Co., and he appeared to have gotten it.

Said Disney president Robert Iger: 'In light of recent events, we want to

renew and reaffirm our support for Nightline, one of the network's

signature programs. We look forward to working with ABC News to make a strong

program even stronger in the coming years.'

Replied Koppel: 'It is especially gratifying for me and everyone at

Nightline to have questions about the future of the broadcast so warmly

and enthusiastically resolved at the highest levels of the corporation. For our

part, my colleagues and I renew our commitment to making Nightline the

best news program it can possibly be.'

It was unclear whether that meant he'd go back

to five-day-per-week anchoring chores. His current contract pays him $8 million per year and commits him

to three days per week in the seat plus six five-part series requiring fairly intense field

reporting on his part.

In 2001, with all that was going on in the world, Koppel

averaged four nights per week in the anchor seat, his spokeswoman said.