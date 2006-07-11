Koppel (Sort of) Returning to Nightline
Ted Koppel, Nightline's former anchor, will be interviewed Tuesday night for the program from Guantanamo Bay Cuba.
Koppel's nearest successor, current D.C. anchor Terry Moran--the other co-anchors are in New York--talks to Koppel about Senate Judiciary Hearings on the treatment of prisoners.
Koppel is in Cuba for a Discovery Channel special he is working on. He left Nightline in November and took a gig as managing editor.
