Koplovitz Joins Reality Channel

Reality Central, the cable network devoted to the reality-programming boom, named Kay Koplovitz chairman of its board of directors. She'll be charged with setting strategy, raising capital and forming partnerships on a global scale.

Koplovitz is a big name for the channel that hopes to launch next year. She was the founder of the USA cable channel and chairman and CEO of USA Networks, which included Sci-Fi Channel. She joins E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Name and entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie who are trying to make Reality a reality.