Koondel Heads Paramount Syndie Sales

Scott Koondel has been named executive vice president of domestic television distribution at Paramount Domestic Television, reporting to division president John Nogawski, the company said Monday. Koondel will relocate to Los Angeles from New York.

Previously, Koondel served as senior vice president, national sales manager. In his new role, Koondel will oversee the distribution of all of Paramount’s first-run and off-net programming, the syndicator’s off-net library, and broadcast and cable sales of Paramount movies.

Koondel joined Paramount in 1993 as eastern divisional manager. Three years later, he was named VP and eastern manager of off-network sales. In 1998 he was named VP and eastern regional manager. He became senior VP and national sales manager in 2001, adding oversight of all cable sales of the Paramount library six months later.