He may not be Thor Heyerdahl, but Geraldo Rivera has proved that a veteran TV talk-show host/newsman can sail around the globe and broadcast around it at the same time.

Rivera, the host of a pair of talk shows on CNBC, sailed into New York harbor over the Memorial Day weekend after completing a three-year, around-the-world trip that covered 35,000 miles. Rivera began his journey in June 1997 from New York aboard his sailboat Voyager. Rivera did not sail for three years straight, rather he flew out of various ports around the world to return to his TV duties off and on.

Rivera's trek was the subject of a two-hour special on The Travel Channel.