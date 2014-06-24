KOMU, DirecTV Work Out Carriage Deal

KOMU Columbia (Missouri) and DirecTV have reached an agreement that’s put the local NBC and CW channels back on for subscribers of the satellite TV service. The station had gone dark for subscribers April 11.

“More than anything, we are happy to be back on DirecTV,” KOMU general manager Marty Siddall said in a statement published in the Columbia Daily Tribune. “We want to extend a huge thank you to our viewers for their patience and support during these difficult negotiations. Our commitment to our community has never been stronger.”

A major sticking point, said the paper, was DirecTV’s insistence on being able to stream KOMU’s content online. Terms of the agreement were not divulged.

KOMU is owned by the University of Missouri.