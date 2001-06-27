Kolessar promoted to People Meter post

Ronald Kolessar has been promoted to vice president of technology, worldwide portable People Meter development.

Kolessar, 58, had been director of technology for Arbitron since 1990. Prior to joining Arbitron, he held numerous engineering and management positions in the technical development and marketing arenas ranging from microcomputers to supercomputers. With over 30 years experience in the electronics industry, Mr. Kolessar has played a critical role in the design and development of PPM, the new audience measurement system undergoing market trials in the Philadelphia marketplace.

As vice president of technology, he will oversee development of all of Arbitron's critical band encoding technology, which encodes audio signals that are inaudible to the human ear and is the underlying technology for the PPM service.

- Richard Tedesco