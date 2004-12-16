Kolb to Head E! Marketing

E! Networks has named The WB Television Network marketing veteran Suzanne Kolb senior vice president, marketing.

Beginning Jan. 18, Kolb will head creative services, advertising, strategic brand partnerships, on air promotions and online marketing and promotions for E!, The Style Network and E! Online, in addition to directing brand strategies for the company’s international division.

The appointment, made by E! Networks President and CEO Ted Harbert and COO Ken Bestseller, comes as Harbert fills out the ranks at E! after taking the reins at the company in July.

Kolb joins E! from the WB, where since 1996 she has held a variety of positions, most recently serving as Executive VP of Marketing.