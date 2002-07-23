Kohl, DeWine: Study cable competition

Sens. Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) and Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) want to know whether cable

overbuilders have an effect on keeping prices down and customer service up in

markets where they are competitive with traditional cable.

"The [cable-television] marketplace has experienced increased consolidation

in recent years, with the pending merger of Comcast [Corp.] and AT&T Broadband being

but the most recent example," Kohl and DeWine wrote in a letter to David Walker,

comptroller general of the General Accounting Office. "Moreover, cable-television rates continue to rise at about triple the rate of inflation since

1996. We are concerned about the competitive implications of this continued

consolidation in the . marketplace."

The two senators are chairman and ranking member of the Senate Antitrust

Subcommittee, respectively.

Kohl and DeWine want the GAO to look at the "effect of the presence of cable

overbuilders on cable rates and quality of service offerings," the "effect of

the presence of overbuilders on Internet broadband services" and the "effect of

their presence on local telephone competition."