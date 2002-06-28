Kohl, Dewine: Eye DBS merger carefully

The Justice Department's Antitrust Division needs to "carefully consider" whether allowing the merger of EchoStar Communications Corp. and

DirecTV Inc. would benefit competition and consumers, Sens. Herb Kohl (D-Wis.)

and Mike Dewine (R-Ohio) wrote to the agency on Thursday.

EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen and DirecTV Chairman Eddy Hartenstein tried to

reassure Kohl and Dewine during a hearing last winter, by saying they would

happily agree to conditions on the merger, such as a national pricing plan.

But the two Senators say just making the concessions could be bad for

competition.

"We are concerned that even if your agency were willing to enter into such a

[consent] decree, enforcement of such a decree might mean that the subscription

television industry would be subject to intrusive governmental regulation for

years to come," the two wrote.

Kohl and Dewine, as chairman and ranking member of the Senate Antitrust

Subcommittee, are arguably the two lawmakers most closely linked to the

Antitrust Division, so their words are likely to have some weight with the

agency.