KOHD Taps Chyron

KOHD, the all-digital ABC affiliate in Bend, Ore., is using a Chyron HyperX² graphics system for its news, except for weather. The system, which interfaces with the station's Avid iNews newsroom computer system, simultaneously plays out bugs, time/temp stamps, crawls, lower-thirds, over-the-shoulder graphics, maps and full-screens.

“The challenge was to find a single high-definition on-air workstation capable of doing everything that a traditional still store, crawl generator, clip player, graphics system and character generator could do,” said KOHD Creative Services Director Bryan Johnson in a statement.