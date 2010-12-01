KOCE 'New Home' of PBS in Southern Cal

Huntington Beach-based PBS station KOCE will become the full-service PBS outlet for the Southern California region starting Jan. 1.

The station will begin broadcasting the full lineup of PBS programs for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Santa Barbara and San Bernardino and Ventura counties, and will continue to work with other public stations to completely cover the region.

"KOCE-TV is delighted to expand our lineup of award-winning PBS programming that serves as a mainstay in homes across the country," said KOCE President and CEO Mel Rogers. "We are excited to be the new home of PBS in Southern California and continue to work with PBS stations KVCR and KLCS to build a Southern California Consortium of stations for the region."

The move follows KCET's decision in October to part ways with the PBS network as of Jan. 1 over dues, among other things.