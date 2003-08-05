Kobe’s woes are syndies' win

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight -- which featured extensive coverage

of the Kobe Bryant case, including analysis from former O.J. Simpson prosecutor

Marcia Clark -- had the biggest ratings increase of any major strip in syndication

for the week ending July 27.

ET led all syndicated magazines, jumping 16% to a 5.0, the show’s highest

rating in seven weeks.

Also continuing to draw viewers interested in the Bryant case was Warner

Bros. rookie reality strip Celebrity Justice, which shot up to a season

high 1.5 in mostly late-night slots last week and remained right there for a

second straight week.

Syndication’s other magazine strips were little changed on the week. King

World Productions’ Inside Edition and Warner Bros.’ Extra were flat at 3.0

and 2.3, respectively, while NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood was up 5%

to 2.2.

Elsewhere, several of the closely watched rookie strips had problems. NBC

Enterprises’ The John Walsh Show lost 14% to 1.2. Twentieth Television’s

Good Day Live slipped 9% to 1.0, and the syndicator’s Ex-Treme Dating fell 10% to 0.9.

King World’s Dr. Phil, the top new first-run strip, was up 2% to 4.2,

followed by Buena Vista Television’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Sony Pictures Television’s

Pyramid, both of which were unchanged at 3.0 and 2.0, respectively.

The top game in syndication, King World’s Wheel of Fortune, was down

6% to 7.4, while runner-up King World’s Jeopardy! dropped 5% to 6.0.

Also in access, the off-net sitcom race finished with a dead heat between

Warner Bros.’ Friends and Sony’s Seinfeld, with each show netting

6.0. Seinfeld was up 7%, while Friends was unchanged.

King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond took the show spot, easing 4% to

5.4. Warner Bros.’ Will & Grace was up 6% to 3.7 and

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach’s That 70s Show was up 3% to 3.5 to round out the

top five.

King World’s Oprah led the talkers, gaining 7% to 5.9. King World’s

Dr. Phil was second and Universal’s Maury was unchanged at 3.6,

taking third for the fifth time in the past six weeks.

Buena Vista’s Live with Regis & Kelly was up 6% at a 3.4 in fourth

place, followed by Universal Television’s The Jerry Springer Show down 4% to

2.7 in fifth.

Compared to last year at this time, both Oprah and Maury are up

9%, Live with Regis & Kelly is flat and The Jerry Springer

Show is up 8%.

On the weekend, movie-review shows are up sharply over the past year. Buena

Vista’s Ebert & Roeper is up 11% over the past year at 2.1 and

up 11% from the prior week, while Paramount’s Hot Ticket is up 46% over

last year at 1.9, even with last week.