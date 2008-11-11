KOAT Sets DTV Test

Related:

Hearst-Argyle's KOAT-TV Albuquerque, N.M., says it has scheduled a soft analog- shutoff test for Nov. 13.

The station is asking viewers to tune all their sets to the station's 10 p.m. newscast (a move that could have the added benefit of boosting its ratings for the night during the November sweeps).

“Taking the test is simple," said stations president/GM Mary Lynn Roper in announcing the shut-off. "Viewers just need to make sure all of their television sets are tuned to KOAT 7. When the test starts viewers can go room to room and check to make sure they are seeing the Action 7 News story.”

The test follows a DTV seminar the station held Nov. 8, which Roper says was attended by thousands of viewers.

National Association of Broadcasters President David Rehr said Monday that some 150 stations have conducted tests in advance of the Feb. 17, 2009 switch to full-power digital TV, with stations in Pennsylvania planning a statewide test next week.