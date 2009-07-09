KOAT Adds Estrella on Digital Channel

Hearst’s KOAT Albuquerque is adding Estrella TV on its digital channel in mid-August. The Spanish-language network is a natural fit for the Albuquerque-Santa Fe market, which is about 40% Hispanic.

“We are excited to offer more diverse programming to our Spanish-speaking viewers,” said KOAT President/General Manager Mary Lynn Roper. “Estrella TV will let us better serve a growing part of our community and enhance our ability to inform and entertain by giving New Mexicans more viewing choices.”

KOAT is an ABC affiliate.

Estrella will air on KOAT’s channel 7.2 in the #44 DMA. The network is owned by Liberman Broadcasting. It features musical-variety, comedy, scripted drama, talk and game shows, as well as a daily national newscast and a news magazine show.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to offer Estrella TV’s original, high-quality programming to a new group of Hispanic viewers,” said Liberman Broadcasting Executive V.P. Lenard Liberman. “This partnership solidifies our commitment to finalize our position as a network that will benefit Hispanic audiences and advertisers nationwide.”