KNTV staffers exit
With the sale of KNTV(TV) from Granite Broadcast Corp. to NBC approved by the
Federal Communications Commission Thursday, station general manager Bob Franklin has told staff he would be
leaving at the close of the deal, possibly within the next two weeks.
Also leaving will be vice president of news Scott Diener.
News director Bob Goldberger may stay, at least through the transition.
Former WCAU-TV Philadelphia VP for news Steve Schwaid -- who has
been running the transition from Granite to NBC -- is expected to work at the
news department through sweeps.
NBC station GMs Linda Sullivan, who runs the group's WRC-TV
Washington, D.C., and Michael Jack of NBC's Columbus, Ohio, WCMH-TV are said to be
candidates to replace Franklin.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.