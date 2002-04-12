KNTV staffers exit

With the sale of KNTV(TV) from Granite Broadcast Corp. to NBC approved by the

Federal Communications Commission Thursday, station general manager Bob Franklin has told staff he would be

leaving at the close of the deal, possibly within the next two weeks.

Also leaving will be vice president of news Scott Diener.

News director Bob Goldberger may stay, at least through the transition.

Former WCAU-TV Philadelphia VP for news Steve Schwaid -- who has

been running the transition from Granite to NBC -- is expected to work at the

news department through sweeps.

NBC station GMs Linda Sullivan, who runs the group's WRC-TV

Washington, D.C., and Michael Jack of NBC's Columbus, Ohio, WCMH-TV are said to be

candidates to replace Franklin.