KNTV gains FCC reclassification

KNTV-TV has been officially classified by the FCC as part of the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose designated market area, the nation's fifth largest U.S. TV market.

The change moves KNTV up from the 112th-ranked Salinas/Monterey market, where it has been a top-ranked station for the past 40 years. KNTV will become the Bay Area's NBC affiliate on January 1, 2002.

Bob Franklin, president and general manager of KNTV, called the reclassification a "key milestone" for the station.

By September, the station's cable reach will extend throughout the greater Bay Area, reaching 1.6 million households. - Richard Tedesco