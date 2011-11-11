KNTV Beefs Up Investigative With Two Key Hires

KNTV San Francisco has hired the veteran investigative reporters Tony Kovaleski and Jenna Susko as the station gets its new investigative reporting unit off the ground.

NBC-Owned Television Stations recently announced a major infusion of resources into its local outlets, and KNTV is one of the stations launching an investigative department.

Kovaleski, a Bay Area native, spent the past decade at KMGH Denver and has racked up a long list of awards for his work, including a DuPont-Columbia in 2010 and a national Edward R. Murrow award.

Susko comes from WPMI Mobile.

"As we increase our investment in high-quality local journalism, we are very pleased to welcome these two investigative journalists to the Bay Area and into our newsroom," said Richard Cerussi, president and general manager of KNTV. "Tony and Jenna are the first of many new team members who will allow us to bring Bay Area viewers more of the kind of in-depth investigations that result in positive change."