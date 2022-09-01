KNTV Bay Area Debuts 4:30 P.M. News September 12

Bay Area station KNTV debuts a 4:30 p.m. newscast September 12. NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 will be anchored by Audrey Asistio and will cover Bay Area news “as it happens, with the depth and context that sets NBC Bay Area apart,” according to KNTV. Vianey Arana will share the weather.

In addition to NBC Bay Area News at 4:30, KNTV, which is owned by NBC Universal, will feature NBC News Daily at noon and a first run of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 4 p.m., Nightly News in that time slot for the first time. Both start September 12 as well.

NBC News Daily will lead into Access Daily with Mario & Kit, followed by The Rachael Ray Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. NBC Nightly News will air at 4 p.m., then the new 4:30 program, and more local news at 5 and 6 p.m., and again at 7 p.m., following the west coast edition of NBC Nightly News.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show usually airs in the 4 p.m. slot at KNTV, though Kelly Clarkson took over the time period this summer with new episodes.

“We are excited about bringing our audiences into the process of how we cover the news with this earlier start at 4:30 p.m., available via live stream as well,” said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of KNTV and Telemundo station KSTS. “These changes to our lineup emphasize our commitment to keeping the Bay Area informed about what’s happening in their local communities no matter where they are.”

Days of our Lives moves to Peacock September 12.

“The expansion of our news programming is an indication of NBC Bay Area’s commitment to providing comprehensive local news coverage to the communities we serve,” said Stephanie Adrouny, VP of news at KNTV. “NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 will give viewers an early look at the day’s top local stories and what the national headlines and latest trending news mean to the Bay Area.”

As of September 12, KNTV will produce more than 32 hours of live local news weekly.

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose is DMA No. 6. ■