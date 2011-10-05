KNSD San Diego Hires Four Reporters

KNSD San Diego has hired four new reporters in Chris Chan, Diana Guevara, Nicole Gonzales

and Lea Sutton. It's a net gain of four bodies in the NBC Owned Television

Stations outlet's newsroom, underscoring the Comcast-backed group's commitment

to enhancing its stations' news product.

Chan, who began

his career at CNBC Asia, comes on board as a general assignment reporter.

Guevara, who is bilingual, joins as a reporter with a special concentration on

the border and issues affecting San Diego's Hispanic community. Gonzales comes

from KSL Salt Lake City, and also worked as a traffic reporter at KTLA Los

Angeles. A former Navy fighter pilot, Sutton will be devoted to military

issues. She comes from NBC News' Washington bureau.

"We are very

excited to add several strong journalists to our staff. They will help us cover

more important issues and better serve our viewers," said Greg Dawson, vice

president of news at KNSD. "They each bring a background that will strengthen

our expertise in several important beats such as the military, the economy and

the growing Hispanic community."