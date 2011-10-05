KNSD San Diego Hires Four Reporters
KNSD San Diego has hired four new reporters in Chris Chan, Diana Guevara, Nicole Gonzales
and Lea Sutton. It's a net gain of four bodies in the NBC Owned Television
Stations outlet's newsroom, underscoring the Comcast-backed group's commitment
to enhancing its stations' news product.
Chan, who began
his career at CNBC Asia, comes on board as a general assignment reporter.
Guevara, who is bilingual, joins as a reporter with a special concentration on
the border and issues affecting San Diego's Hispanic community. Gonzales comes
from KSL Salt Lake City, and also worked as a traffic reporter at KTLA Los
Angeles. A former Navy fighter pilot, Sutton will be devoted to military
issues. She comes from NBC News' Washington bureau.
"We are very
excited to add several strong journalists to our staff. They will help us cover
more important issues and better serve our viewers," said Greg Dawson, vice
president of news at KNSD. "They each bring a background that will strengthen
our expertise in several important beats such as the military, the economy and
the growing Hispanic community."
