KNSD Moving Out of Downtown San Diego

KNSD San Diego is moving out of its downtown neighborhood by the end of 2016, with an eye on a new suburban location, reports San Diego public broadcaster KPBS.org.

NBC owns KNSD. The station has been located in a downtown high rise in DMA No. 28 since 2001.

Richard Kelley, KNSD president and general manager, confirmed the development in a statement. "KNSD will not be renewing our lease at 225 Broadway when it expires in 2021," Kelley said. "Because of the inevitability of the move, we are accelerating our plans to find a new location that provides our employees with affordable amenities and an improved workspace, along with an updated, more versatile facility for news. Additionally, we are looking for better access to the county's main thoroughfares, which will provide more comprehensive and timely local news coverage for our viewers."

No information was provided on what will happen to the station’s current space between 2016 and 2021, said KPBS.